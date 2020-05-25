UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IFJ Urges Hong Kong Authorities To Protect Freedom Of Expression As Beijing Mulls New Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 03:00 PM

IFJ Urges Hong Kong Authorities to Protect Freedom of Expression as Beijing Mulls New Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The authorities in Hong Kong should take all possible steps to ensure freedom of expression as the Chinese central government is moving ahead with new legislation to combat subversive and secessionist activities in the region, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said Monday.

"Historically, journalists have already faced scrutiny, threats, physical attacks and legal action for carrying out their work as a journalist in Hong Kong. Beijing's national security law poses a mammoth threat to democracy and freedom of expression in Hong Kong, limiting dissent under a veil of national security. The IFJ urges Hong Kong authorities to acknowledge how crucial it is to protect the public's right to know," the federation wrote in a press release.

Leading Chinese officials are discussing proposals to establish new security laws in Hong Kong during the central government's National People's Congress in Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that the legislation must be passed without delay in order to ensure the region's prosperity.

The new legislation has the support of both Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the region's secretary of security John Lee, who have both stated that it will be vital to ensuring the safety of civilians.

Demonstrators in Hong Kong took to the streets on Sunday to protest the new legislation, despite social distancing regulations in the region limiting public gatherings to a maximum of eight people. At least 180 protesters were arrested, according to the Hong Kong Police Force.

Widespread protests have swept through Hong Kong over the past year. The first demonstrations took place after a new extradition bill was proposed in June, although this was later withdrawn by the government.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that the disruption in Hong Kong is the result of foreign interference.

Related Topics

Protest Police China Democracy Beijing Hong Kong June Congress Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

17 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

18 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

19 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.