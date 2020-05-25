IFJ Urges Hong Kong Authorities to Protect Freedom of Expression as Beijing Mulls New Law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The authorities in Hong Kong should take all possible steps to ensure freedom of expression as the Chinese central government is moving ahead with new legislation to combat subversive and secessionist activities in the region, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said Monday.

"Historically, journalists have already faced scrutiny, threats, physical attacks and legal action for carrying out their work as a journalist in Hong Kong. Beijing's national security law poses a mammoth threat to democracy and freedom of expression in Hong Kong, limiting dissent under a veil of national security. The IFJ urges Hong Kong authorities to acknowledge how crucial it is to protect the public's right to know," the federation wrote in a press release.

Leading Chinese officials are discussing proposals to establish new security laws in Hong Kong during the central government's National People's Congress in Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that the legislation must be passed without delay in order to ensure the region's prosperity.

The new legislation has the support of both Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the region's secretary of security John Lee, who have both stated that it will be vital to ensuring the safety of civilians.

Demonstrators in Hong Kong took to the streets on Sunday to protest the new legislation, despite social distancing regulations in the region limiting public gatherings to a maximum of eight people. At least 180 protesters were arrested, according to the Hong Kong Police Force.

Widespread protests have swept through Hong Kong over the past year. The first demonstrations took place after a new extradition bill was proposed in June, although this was later withdrawn by the government.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that the disruption in Hong Kong is the result of foreign interference.