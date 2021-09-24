UrduPoint.com

India Orders 56 C-295MW Transport Planes From Airbus - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 09:14 PM

India has placed an order for 56 C-295MW transport aircraft with the Spanish branch of Airbus Defense and Space, the country's defense ministry said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) India has placed an order for 56 C-295MW transport aircraft with the Spanish branch of Airbus Defense and Space, the country's defense ministry said on Friday.

The ministry also ordered on Thursday 118 Arjun Mk-1A battle tanks from government military equipment manufacturer Heavy Vehicles Factory, based in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

"Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with M/s Airbus Defence and Space, Spain for acquisition of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force, on September 24, 2021," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "the aircraft will give a major boost to tactical airlift capability of IAF (Indian Air Force), especially in the Northern and North-Eastern sector and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The ministry described the deal as a major opportunity for the country's efforts to achieve economic self-reliance as 40 aircraft will be manufactured by India's TATA Consortium.

"After completion of the delivery, the subsequent aircraft manufactured in India can be exported to countries which are cleared by the Government of India. The project will give a boost to aerospace ecosystem in India wherein several MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) spread over the country will be involved in manufacturing of parts of the aircraft," the ministry added.

The C-295MW aircraft is a five to ten-tonne capacity plane, equipped with a rear ramp door for parachuting troops and cargo.

