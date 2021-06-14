India will reopen for the public its iconic Taj Mahal and all other monuments, sites and museums protected by the culture ministry's Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on June 16, after a two-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, ASI said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) India will reopen for the public its iconic Taj Mahal and all other monuments, sites and museums protected by the culture ministry's Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on June 16, after a two-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, ASI said on Monday.

"Considering the prevailing situation, now, it has been decided that all Centrally Protected Monuments/ Sites and Museums (under ASI) shall be opened from 16.06.2021," the agency said in a statement.

The ASI noted that the reopening should be carried out in strict compliance with government measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ASI-protected sites have been shut since mid-April when India began to record up to 400,000 new infections per day. In recent weeks. the situation has been gradually improving, with the infection rate declining and more people getting vaccinated.