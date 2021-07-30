UrduPoint.com
India, US Extend Deal To Cooperate On Development Of Asian, African Partners - New Delhi

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:59 PM

India and the United States have extended until 2026 the Agreement on Statement of Guiding Principles (SGP) on cooperating with third countries, in particular in Asia and Africa, to support their development, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) India and the United States have extended until 2026 the Agreement on Statement of Guiding Principles (SGP) on cooperating with third countries, in particular in Asia and Africa, to support their development, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

The Agreement on SGP on Triangular Cooperation for Global Development was signed in November 2014, and the first amendment for a two-year extension was signed in March 2019. It has been described as a framework for US-India cooperation to "meet the developmental aspirations of partner countries, particularly in Asia and Africa."

"The Second Amendment to the SGP Agreement, signed today, extends the validity of the SGP Agreement up to 2026," the ministry said in a press release.

The agreement now expands the scope of capacity-building activities by India and the US, and provides a consultative mechanism for joint biannual monitoring and a review of activities launched under the deal, the ministry added.

"Under the Agreement, India and U.S. will continue to offer capacity-building assistance to partner countries in multiple sectors, focusing primarily on agriculture, regional connectivity, trade and investments, nutrition, health, clean and renewable energy, women empowerment, disaster preparedness, water, sanitation, education and institution building," the press release read.

New Delhi noted that the triangular cooperation would complement India's other ongoing and future partnerships aimed at development, capacity-building and technical assistance with countries across the globe.

