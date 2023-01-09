Indian Commerce Minister to Participate in India-US Trade Policy Forum in Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal will pay an official visit to New York and Washington from January 9-11 to attend the India-US Trade Policy Forum, the Indian Commerce Ministry said on Monday.

"He (the minister) will attend the 13th Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting in Washington DC on 11th January 2023. Before delegation level talks he will also hold one to one meeting with USTR (US Trade Representative) Ambassador Katherine Tai," the statement said.

According to the statement, the minister would also interact with multinational enterprises' CEOs, attend public events, join round tables with business leaders and think tanks and visit industrial plants in New York.

"Both India and the USA are natural partners and have trade complementarities, long standing strategic and economic relationship, people to people contact, and both are vibrant democracies too," the statement said.

The Indian minister is also scheduled to meet with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and "some captains of Industry" in Washington.

Trade Policy Forum is a platform for India-US cooperation to boost trade and investment relations between the countries. The forum last held a meeting on November 23, 2021 after a gap of four years.