UrduPoint.com

Indian Commerce Minister To Participate In India-US Trade Policy Forum In Washington

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Indian Commerce Minister to Participate in India-US Trade Policy Forum in Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal will pay an official visit to New York and Washington from January 9-11 to attend the India-US Trade Policy Forum, the Indian Commerce Ministry said on Monday.

"He (the minister) will attend the 13th Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting in Washington DC on 11th January 2023. Before delegation level talks he will also hold one to one meeting with USTR (US Trade Representative) Ambassador Katherine Tai," the statement said.

According to the statement, the minister would also interact with multinational enterprises' CEOs, attend public events, join round tables with business leaders and think tanks and visit industrial plants in New York.

"Both India and the USA are natural partners and have trade complementarities, long standing strategic and economic relationship, people to people contact, and both are vibrant democracies too," the statement said.

The Indian minister is also scheduled to meet with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and "some captains of Industry" in Washington.

Trade Policy Forum is a platform for India-US cooperation to boost trade and investment relations between the countries. The forum last held a meeting on November 23, 2021 after a gap of four years.

Related Topics

India USA Business Katherine Washington Visit New York January November Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

41 minutes ago
 Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs wor ..

Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs worth $100m

58 minutes ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakista ..

Int’l conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan' underway in Geneva today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khor ..

Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khorfakkan

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.