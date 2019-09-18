UrduPoint.com
Indian Government Announces Ban On Sale Of E-cigarettes

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:50 PM

Indian government announces ban on sale of e-cigarettes

The Indian government on Wednesday announced a ban on the import, sale and production of electronic cigarettes, as a global backlash against vaping gathers pace

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Indian government on Wednesday announced a ban on the import, sale and production of electronic cigarettes, as a global backlash against vaping gathers pace.

"The decision was made keeping in mind the impact that e-cigarettes haveon the youth of today," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters a dayafter New York became the second US state to ban flavoured e-cigarettes.

