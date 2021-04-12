NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The Indian government's expert panel has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, it will be rolled out in India by the Dr. Reddy's pharmaceutical company, the Indian Ministry of Health told Sputnik on Monday.

"Subject Expert Committee approved Sputnik V vaccine and it will be rolled out by Dr Reddy," the ministry said.

India's Covaxin and AstraZeneca's Covieshield vaccines have been previously approved by the Indian government.