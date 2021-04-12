UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Government Approved Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

Indian Government Approved Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The Indian government's expert panel has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, it will be rolled out in India by the Dr. Reddy's pharmaceutical company, the Indian Ministry of Health told Sputnik on Monday.

"Subject Expert Committee approved Sputnik V vaccine and it will be rolled out by Dr Reddy," the ministry said.

India's Covaxin and AstraZeneca's Covieshield vaccines have been previously approved by the Indian government.

Related Topics

India Russia Company Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rights activist IA Rehman passes away

11 minutes ago

Vivo X60 Pro: The Smartphone Is a Complete Package ..

18 minutes ago

FM Qureshi arrives in Berlin on two-day official v ..

26 minutes ago

Greek high schools reopen after five months of clo ..

8 minutes ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

53 minutes ago

Fatal Shooting of African American by Police in Mi ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.