Open Menu

Indian Opposition Protest Arrest Of Leader Ahead Of Polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Indian opposition protest arrest of leader ahead of polls

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Top leaders of India's opposition coalition and thousands of supporters rallied in the capital Sunday, decrying "autocracy" in protest at the arrest of a senior colleague ahead of general elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi and a key leader in an opposition alliance formed to compete against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was detained this month in connection with a long-running corruption probe.

Kejriwal's government is accused of receiving kickbacks while handing out liquor licences to private companies. Kejriwal, 55, denies the charges.

"The country is headed towards autocracy," Shiv Sena party leader Uddhav Thackeray, a former chief minister of Maharashtra state, told cheering crowds on Sunday. "This one-man government is taking the country to ruin."

Nearly a billion Indians will vote to elect a new government in six-week-long parliamentary elections starting on April 19, the largest democratic exercise in the world.

Many analysts see Modi's re-election under his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) banner as a foregone conclusion, partly due to the resonance of his assertive Hindu-nationalist politics with members of India's majority faith.

Related Topics

India Delhi Corruption Prime Minister Protest Chief Minister World Vote Narendra Modi Alliance April Sunday Government Top Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

19 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

19 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

19 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

19 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

19 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

20 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

20 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

20 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

20 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

20 hours ago

More Stories From World