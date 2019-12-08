Indian Prime Minister Expresses Condolences to Families of Victims of Deadly Fire in Delhi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed on Sunday condolences to the families of victims of the deadly fire that hit a factory in Delhi.

The fire erupted in the factory in the Anaj Mandi area of Delhi in the morning.

According to the Hindustan Times newspaper, the death toll has risen to 43 people, while over 50 people were hospitalized.

"The fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy," Modi wrote on his Twitter page.

The search and rescue operation is currently underway.

Causes of the fire remain unknown.