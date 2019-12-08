UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Prime Minister Expresses Condolences To Families Of Victims Of Deadly Fire In Delhi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 10:20 AM

Indian Prime Minister Expresses Condolences to Families of Victims of Deadly Fire in Delhi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed on Sunday condolences to the families of victims of the deadly fire that hit a factory in Delhi.

The fire erupted in the factory in the Anaj Mandi area of Delhi in the morning.

According to the Hindustan Times newspaper, the death toll has risen to 43 people, while over 50 people were hospitalized.

"The fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy," Modi wrote on his Twitter page.

The search and rescue operation is currently underway.

Causes of the fire remain unknown.

Related Topics

India Injured Delhi Fire Prime Minister Twitter Narendra Modi Road Jhansi SITE Sunday All

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 8, 2019 in Pakistan

9 minutes ago

Local Press: Resilience spurring UAE’s economic ..

24 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

59 minutes ago

On Int. Civil Aviation Day: ICAO calls for realisi ..

11 hours ago

Man in Lebanon sets himself alight at protest: Red ..

11 hours ago

Trade volume of 200 US$ between Pakistan, Finland ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.