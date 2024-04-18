Open Menu

Indonesia Airport Near Volcano Closed After Eruptions: Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Indonesia airport near volcano closed after eruptions: ministry

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The nearest Indonesian international airport to a volcano that erupted five times in recent days has been ordered closed for 24 hours due to volcanic ash, the transport ministry said Thursday.

Mount Ruang started erupting on Tuesday evening, sending an ash cloud more than a mile into the sky. Officials raised its alert level to the highest of a four-tiered system and warned falling debris could cause a tsunami after four more eruptions on Wednesday.

Sam Ratulangi International Airport in the city of Manado, located more than 100 kilometres (62 miles) from Mount Ruang, was forced to close until Thursday evening as a result.

It closed "due to the spread of volcanic ash which could endanger flight safety," Ambar Suryoko, head of the Manado region airport authority office, said in a statement.

The airport hosts airlines that fly to Singapore as well as cities in South Korea and China.

Its closure began Wednesday at 7:26 pm local time (1126 GMT) and will continue until Thursday evening, the transport ministry statement said.

An officer at the airport also confirmed the closure to AFP.

"All flights... impacted because the Sam Ratulangi airport is affected by the eruption of Mount Ruang, volcanic ash," Dimas, a 29-year-old airport officer who goes by one name, said by phone.

Related Topics

Tsunami China Alert Manado Singapore South Korea All From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in ..

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield

11 hours ago
 Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation ..

Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role

11 hours ago
 Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwa ..

Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..

11 hours ago
 Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan e ..

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

11 hours ago
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

11 hours ago
 MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign inve ..

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..

11 hours ago
 Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid ..

Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash

11 hours ago
 Action taken against price list violations in Khan ..

Action taken against price list violations in Khanewal district

11 hours ago
 DC chairs review meeting of DEG

DC chairs review meeting of DEG

11 hours ago
 Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to ..

Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to stay in power'

11 hours ago

More Stories From World