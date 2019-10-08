UrduPoint.com
Indonesian Police Thwart Series Of Blasts In Jakarta - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:10 PM

Indonesian police have foiled an attempt to organize several attacks in business districts across Jakarta, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Indonesian police have foiled an attempt to organize several attacks in business districts across Jakarta, media reported on Tuesday.

The police detained a total of 10 people, including Abdul Basith, a Bogor Agricultural University lecturer, and former naval officer Sony Santoso, according to The Jakarta Post newspaper. They reportedly planned to explode bombs on September 28 during the mass Mujahid 212 rally, which was organized by Islamic groups inspired by student protests.

Basith, who allegedly confessed to recruiting accomplices and planning and financing the attack, was arrested on September 28 at his home.

According to him, bombs were to be planted at seven locations, specifically business centers linked to Chinese-Indonesians in the country.

"We didn't want to bomb people, just business centers," Basith said, as quoted by the media outlet.

Prior to his arrest, Basith allegedly recruited two men, who later found other people to join the group.

A spokesperson for the Jakarta police said the bomb-makers were recruited from Papua and Ambon.

