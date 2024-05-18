Open Menu

Ineos Drives Towards Hydrogen Car Future

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Millbrook, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) At a sprawling vehicle test centre in the English countryside, a hydrogen-powered Grenadier 4x4 made by Ineos Automotive grips steep and rugged tracks, showcasing its off-road capabilities.

Making the demonstrator car was "a really obvious thing" to do, the company's chief executive Lynn Calder told journalists at the unveiling this week.

The young, fast-expanding company is part of petrochemicals giant and hydrogen producer Ineos, run by British billionaire and Manchester United stakeholder Jim Ratcliffe.

"When we embarked upon the demonstrator project, we saw the opportunity to showcase... that we have a completely uncompromised Grenadier in net zero form," she said at the event called "Road to Decarbonisation".

