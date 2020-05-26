UrduPoint.com
International Donors Conference On Venezuelan Crisis To Be Held Online On Tuesday

International Donors Conference on Venezuelan Crisis to Be Held Online on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The International Donors Conference in solidarity with Venezuelan refugees in the Latin American countries launched by the European Union and the Spanish government will be held in online format on May 26.

The event aims to inform the international community about the present crisis in Venezuela and mobilize resources to support refugees and host communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference supported by the UN Refugee Agency and the International Organization for Migration will be coordinated by Brussels and Madrid.

