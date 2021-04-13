UrduPoint.com
Int'l Team Of Cardiologists To Conduct First Surgeries In Russia Since Pandemic Began

An international team of pediatric cardiology specialists will return to performing surgeries in Russia this month after a mutual aid program was suspended due to the pandemic, head of the US-based Cardiac Alliance Bill Novick told Sputnik on Tuesday

An international team of pediatric cardiology specialists will return to performing surgeries in Russia this month after a mutual aid program was suspended due to the pandemic, head of the US-based Cardiac Alliance Bill Novick told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Our trip to the city of Kemerovo is going to start on April 24. [The Russian doctors] have asked us to help them for a couple of years," Novick said.

Novick said he has not received a list of potential patients, but assumes half will be complicated cases and the other half routine heart surgeries - similar to the situation last year.

"There will be another trip to Kemerovo probably in the fall. Next year, we will probably make another three trips," he said.

Novick and his colleagues have conducted more than 400 surgeries in Russia since 2008. The Cardiac Alliance comprises a group of medical specialists from different countries who usually work in different "hot spots" around the world. Previously, the group has performed surgeries in several Russian cities, including in Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod.

