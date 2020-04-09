Investigators Believe Fire at Moscow Retirement Home Caused by Electric Wiring Failure

Russian investigators believe that the deadly fire at a retirement home in Moscow was most likely caused by electric wiring and heating boiler failure, senior aide to the head of the Moscow department of the Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Thursday

Four people were killed and 16 others injured in the fire, which hit a private retirement home in western Moscow late on Wednesday. The Russian Investigative Committee has already initiated a criminal probe under negligent homicide article.

"Investigators are looking into different theories. Electric wiring and heating boiler failure are currently assessed as the priority version of the event," Yulia Ivanova said.