Iran Appeals to UN Security Council Over Killing of Soleimani by US - Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Iran has appealed to the UN Security Council over the assassination of Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani in the US airstrike in Iraq, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already initiated political, legal and international measures, including at the level of the UN and the Security Council," Mousavi said at a briefing.