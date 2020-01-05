UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Appeals To UN Security Council Over Killing Of Soleimani By US - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 04:20 PM

Iran Appeals to UN Security Council Over Killing of Soleimani by US - Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Iran has appealed to the UN Security Council over the assassination of Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani in the US airstrike in Iraq, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already initiated political, legal and international measures, including at the level of the UN and the Security Council," Mousavi said at a briefing.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Iraq Sunday Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Two new solar-powered ENOC service stations open i ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: A blueprint for Dubai’s future

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

17 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

17 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.