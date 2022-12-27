UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Iran, EAEU to Sign Free Trade Agreement on January 18, 2023 - Iranian Industry Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) The Iranian government will sign an agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on free trade on January 18, 2023, Omid Ghalibaf, a spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, said on Tuesday.

"The free trade agreement with the EAEU will be concluded on January 18, 2023," Ghalibaf was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency ISNA.

The official also said that Tehran has been so far trading with the union under the EAEU-Iran preferential trade agreement. Under the deal, the union set reduced tariffs for 500 Iranian goods and Iran included 400 items into its trading list, according to the report.

On December 14, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said that Iran and the EAEU Secretariat completed talks on the creation of a free trade area and that the agreement was awaiting ratification by the countries' parliaments.

The EAEU is an economic union and an integrated single market of five post-Soviet countries ” Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. The Supreme Economic Council is the union's supreme body, which includes the heads of the EAEU member countries. The main task of the council is to foster support for the operation and development of the EAEU and draft proposals for economic integration with other countries.

