Iran Hopes to Double Russian Grain Imports - Ambassador

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Iran may increase grain import from Russia by 100% if logistical issues are solved, Iranian Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Monday.

Iran currently purchases about 1.5 million tonnes of grain from Russia, Jalali said.

"But there is a potential to increase this volume ...

There are some logistics issues, if they are resolved, then the purchases in Russia can be increased ... I think it can be increased even to the level of 100%," the diplomat noted.

In May, Iranian Agriculture Minister Kazem Khavazi said during his visit to Moscow that Tehran was seeking to enhance cooperation in the agrarian sphere and confirmed that the countries have increased bilateral agricultural trade in recent years.