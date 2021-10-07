UrduPoint.com

Iran Ready To Help Construct Power Plants In Lebanon - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:23 PM

Tehran is ready to support Lebanon's economic recovery and actively participate in power plant projects in the country, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Tehran is ready to support Lebanon's economic recovery and actively participate in power plant projects in the country, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday.

"Iran is ready to cooperate in Lebanon's developmental projects and ... have an active presence in power plant projects in Lebanon," Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying by Iran's state IRNA news agency.

The Iranian foreign minister also promised that his country will continue to offer comprehensive support to Lebanon.

Tehran and Beirut enjoy friendly relations. In the past few years, Iran has been politically and financially supporting Lebanese Shiite groups, including Hezbollah.

Lebanon has been faced with severe economic crisis aggravated by a fuel shortage. Iran, in turn, has been sending its oil products there.

In August, Hezbollah said that it was ready to purchase mineral oils from Iran under a private deal. The first shipment was delivered to Lebanon in mid-September.

