Iran Rejects CIA Director's Accusation Of Supporting Russia Militarily In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Iran Rejects CIA Director's Accusation of Supporting Russia Militarily in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief William Burns' allegation that Iran is supplying weapons to Russia for their use in the Ukrainian conflict is an unfounded element of US propaganda campaign against Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the US continued its "unfounded claims and illegal actions" against Iran by questioning the defense cooperation between Tehran and Moscow and accusing the former of indirect involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

Kanaani also stated that the two states developed their partnership in various fields in line with their interests, which posed no threat to any third party.

The spokesman added that Iran would continue to act independently when it comes to protecting its national interest and forging ties with international partners, "while respecting international rules and laws."

Last week, the CIA director said on US television that Iran was allegedly supplying Russia with drones which are then used to "kill Ukrainian civilians."

Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying combat drones to Russia which then are allegedly used in hostilities in Ukraine. No concrete evidence has been presented yet, with both Moscow and Tehran rejecting the allegation.

