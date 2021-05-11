UrduPoint.com
Iran Say Warned US Navy Over 'unprofessional Behavior'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 02:05 PM

Iran say warned US navy over 'unprofessional behavior'

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Tuesday they had warned US navy vessels after Washington said it had fired warning shots at Iranian attack boats which buzzed them in the Strait of Hormuz

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Tuesday they had warned US navy vessels after Washington said it had fired warning shots at Iranian attack boats which buzzed them in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Revolutionary Guards' navy confirmed it had encountered seven US vessels on Monday and said it warned them "while maintaining the legal distance ... against their risky and unprofessional behavior, after which they continued on their way".

More Stories From World

