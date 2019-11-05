UrduPoint.com
Iran Sends High-Ranking Delegation To Present Human Rights Report In Geneva

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:40 PM

Iran Sends High-Ranking Delegation to Present Human Rights Report in Geneva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) A delegation of high-ranking Iranian officials will present a national report on the situation with human rights in Iran to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva and answer questions from the other member countries' delegates about it, media reported on Tuesday.

The delegation, led by Iranian High Council for Human Rights Mohammad Javad Larijani, includes representatives from Iran's legislative, executive and judiciary bodies, the Mehr news agency said.

They will read the report at the UN Human Rights Council for it to be assessed within the so-called Universal Periodic Review (UPR), an interstate peer-reviewed mechanism for the assessment of a given country's efforts to improve the human rights situation in it.

Aside from Iran, 13 other countries are supposed to report during the 34th UPR session, namely Italy, El Salvador, Gambia, Bolivia, Fiji, San Marino, Kazakhstan, Angola, Madagascar, Iraq, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Egypt. The session is scheduled to run from November 4-15.

