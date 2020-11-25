MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Iran will pay compensation for the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines passenger jet in January in accordance with international norms and standards, media reported on Wednesday, citing Iranian Vice-President for Legal Affairs Laya Joneidi.

According to the IRNA news agency, Iran's Vice-Presidency for Legal Affairs bears the civil responsibility for the case.

On January 8, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from an airport in Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died.

The black boxes from the downed aircraft were sent to France in July for decoding.

The Iranian authorities said that the jet had been unintentionally shot down after military personnel confused it with a hostile target amid fears of US strikes. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Tehran was ready to pay compensation for the incident.

Ukraine and Iran held two rounds of negotiations to establish the circumstances that led to the downing of the Ukraine International Airlines passenger jet. Iran reported that six Iranians are suspected in the incident, but failed to provide further information on these individuals.