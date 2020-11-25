UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Compensate For Downing Ukrainian Boeing In Accordance With Int'l Norms - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Iran to Compensate for Downing Ukrainian Boeing in Accordance With Int'l Norms - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Iran will pay compensation for the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines passenger jet in January in accordance with international norms and standards, media reported on Wednesday, citing Iranian Vice-President for Legal Affairs Laya Joneidi.

According to the IRNA news agency, Iran's Vice-Presidency for Legal Affairs bears the civil responsibility for the case.

On January 8, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from an airport in Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died.

The black boxes from the downed aircraft were sent to France in July for decoding.

The Iranian authorities said that the jet had been unintentionally shot down after military personnel confused it with a hostile target amid fears of US strikes. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Tehran was ready to pay compensation for the incident.

Ukraine and Iran held two rounds of negotiations to establish the circumstances that led to the downing of the Ukraine International Airlines passenger jet. Iran reported that six Iranians are suspected in the incident, but failed to provide further information on these individuals.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Canada France Died Germany Tehran United Kingdom Sweden January July Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre announces program ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar examines impact of corporate ..

41 minutes ago

NUST ascends to 76th position amongst Asian univer ..

45 minutes ago

UAE, Comoros sign MoU on cooperation in defence fi ..

56 minutes ago

Tadweer opens organic waste composting unit in Abu ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Government holds consultation meetings on futu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.