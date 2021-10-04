UrduPoint.com

Iran To Launch Arak Nuclear Research Reactor 'within Year'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 04:20 PM

Iran to launch Arak nuclear research reactor 'within year'

An Iranian nuclear reactor being converted from heavy water production into a power generating research facility will be launched within a year, a spokesman for parliament's energy commission announced

Tehran, Oct 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :An Iranian nuclear reactor being converted from heavy water production into a power generating research facility will be launched within a year, a spokesman for parliament's energy commission announced.

Under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, the Islamic republic shut down the original Arak reactor in Markazi province so that it could not produce military-grade plutonium.

It also pledged that a replacement of the original reactor with a new one would support "peaceful nuclear research".

Quoted on Sunday by the Fars news agency, Mustafa Nakhai, spokesman of the legislature's energy commission, said "the Arak IR-20 reactor will be launched in a year from now".

Nakhai said he was in turn quoting Mohamed Eslami, newly-appointed to head the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI).

He also quoted Eslami as saying the new IR-20 reactor at Arak will feed into the generation of a planned 8,000 MW of nuclear power, to be achieved by the construction of additional reactors, state news agency IRNA reported.

Nuclear chief Eslami also said in mid-September during a site visit to Arak that Iran wanted to establish the long-planned research facility "as quickly as possible".

The AEOI had said early this year that it would cold test the new reactor in the first three months of the Iranian year, which began on March 21.

The 2015 nuclear deal gave Iran sanctions relief in return for tight controls on its nuclear programme, monitored by the UN.

Tehran has gradually rolled back its nuclear commitments since 2019, a year after then US president Donald Trump withdrew from the multilateral deal and began reimposing sanctions.

Talks began in April in Vienna in a bid to bring the US back inside the deal, but the dialogue has been stalled since June, when ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi was elected as Iran's president.

Related Topics

World United Nations Iran Water Parliament Nuclear Visit Trump Arak Vienna SITE March April June Sunday 2015 2019 From

Recent Stories

EAD stresses how loss of biodiversity can disrupt ..

EAD stresses how loss of biodiversity can disrupt services that ecosystems suppl ..

6 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution explains penalties of forging e ..

Public Prosecution explains penalties of forging e-documents

6 minutes ago
 World Trade Organization Upgrades 2021 Global Trad ..

World Trade Organization Upgrades 2021 Global Trade Growth Forecast to 10.8%

54 seconds ago
 British military begins deliveries to ease UK fuel ..

British military begins deliveries to ease UK fuel supply crisis

56 seconds ago
 PESCO recovers Rs 1.264mln from Hangu

PESCO recovers Rs 1.264mln from Hangu

59 seconds ago
 WTO Chief Refutes Media Reports About Her Intentio ..

WTO Chief Refutes Media Reports About Her Intention to Resign

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.