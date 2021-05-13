Iran to pardon, cut terms for 2,200 prisoners as Ramadan ends

Iran's supreme leader will pardon or commute the jail sentences of over 2,000 convicted prisoners for the Eid al-Fitr holidays that mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, his website said

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Iran's supreme leader will pardon or commute the jail sentences of over 2,000 convicted prisoners for the Eid al-Fitr holidays that mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, his website said.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's move affects 2,187 prisoners, it said, without giving specifics on what categories of inmates qualified.

Eid al-Fitr starts this week in Iran.

In March, Khamenei made the same decision for more than 1,800 convicts to coincide with a Shiite holiday, according to the judiciary's Mizan Online website.