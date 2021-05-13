UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Pardon, Cut Terms For 2,200 Prisoners As Ramadan Ends

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:31 AM

Iran to pardon, cut terms for 2,200 prisoners as Ramadan ends

Iran's supreme leader will pardon or commute the jail sentences of over 2,000 convicted prisoners for the Eid al-Fitr holidays that mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, his website said

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Iran's supreme leader will pardon or commute the jail sentences of over 2,000 convicted prisoners for the Eid al-Fitr holidays that mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, his website said.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's move affects 2,187 prisoners, it said, without giving specifics on what categories of inmates qualified.

Eid al-Fitr starts this week in Iran.

In March, Khamenei made the same decision for more than 1,800 convicts to coincide with a Shiite holiday, according to the judiciary's Mizan Online website.

Related Topics

Iran Jail Holidays Same March Muslim Ramadan

Recent Stories

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

2 hours ago

EU parliament expects June return to Strasbourg ch ..

2 minutes ago

Rain, thunderstorm expected in city on May 15

2 minutes ago

Pak-Saudi enjoying strong ties with each other as ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.