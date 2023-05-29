UrduPoint.com

Iran To Present New Hypersonic Missile Soon - IRGC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Iran to Present New Hypersonic Missile Soon - IRGC

Iran will soon demonstrate a new hypersonic missile after conducting all the necessary tests, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Iran will soon demonstrate a new hypersonic missile after conducting all the necessary tests, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, said on Monday.

"The tests of this (hypersonic) missile have been conducted and it will be demonstrated soon," Iranian news agency IRIB quoted him as saying.

The commander added that the new missile can fly at a speed of 12-15 Mach (8,893-11,116 miles per hour), is maneuverable both inside and outside the atmosphere and is capable of targeting enemy missile defense systems.

In November 2022, Tehran said it had developed the first national hypersonic ballistic missile. The United States said at the time that it was "skeptical" of Iran's reports.

