Iranians Take To Streets For 12th Night Of Women-led Protests

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 12:37 AM

Iranians on Tuesday staged a 12th straight night of protests over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, in defiance of a crackdown that a rights group says has killed more than 75 people

The women-led demonstrations flared after the 22-year-old Kurdish woman died in the custody of the notorious morality police for reportedly not observing the country's dress code.

"Iran remains under internet/mobile blackouts but some videos (of protests) are still getting out," the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said.

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency said "around 60" people had been killed since Amini's death on September 16, up from the official death toll of 41 authorities reported on Saturday.

But the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said at least 76 people have been killed in the crackdown.

Officials said Monday they had made more than 1,200 arrests. Those taken into custody have included activists, lawyers and journalists as well as protesters.

Health Minister Bahram Einollahi, quoted by the official news agency IRNA, accused the protesters of destroying 72 ambulances, while activists based abroad say the authorities have been using ambulances to transport security forces.

