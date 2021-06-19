(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated his successor, Ebrahim Raisi, on winning the elections during the in-person meeting, Rouhani's spokesman said on Saturday.

Iranians headed to the polls on Friday.

"President Rouhani, arriving at Raisi's office, congratulated him on his election victory," the spokesman tweeted.

According to preliminary data, Raisi secured more than 62% of the votes.