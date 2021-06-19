UrduPoint.com
Iran's Rouhani Meets With Chief Justice Raisi, Congratulates On Winning Presidential Vote

Sat 19th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated his successor, Ebrahim Raisi, on winning the elections during the in-person meeting, Rouhani's spokesman said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated his successor, Ebrahim Raisi, on winning the elections during the in-person meeting, Rouhani's spokesman said on Saturday.

Iranians headed to the polls on Friday.

"President Rouhani, arriving at Raisi's office, congratulated him on his election victory," the spokesman tweeted.

According to preliminary data, Raisi secured more than 62% of the votes.

