Iraq to Hold Arab League Cooperation Conference in 2023 - Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani

JEDDAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Iraq will host the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership this year, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani said on Friday.

"The Arab League should develop its own approaches to building an economic bloc, as many countries have been able to build successful economic blocs, but they do not have common elements.

We must explore all aspects of the economic integration between our countries and hold several conferences in Iraq to lay the foundation for such cooperation," Al-Sudani said at the Arab League summit in Jeddah.

The prime minister said Baghdad was preparing to host a "Path of Development" conference to strengthen ties in the Arab world.

The Second Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership was held in Amman in December 2022. Iran, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Oman, France and other countries took part in the conference.