Iraqi Prime Minister Arrives In Riyadh For World Economic Forum Special Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and his accompanying delegation arrived on Sunday in Riyadh to participate in the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development, held on April 28-29.
Al Sudani was received at King Khalid International Airport by Riyadh Region Deputy Governor Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Iraqi Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Safia Taleb Al Souhail, Saudi Ambassador to Iraq Abdulaziz Al-Shammari, and other senior officials.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From World
-
NE China port resumes passenger ferry service with ROK1 minute ago
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives in China: state media1 minute ago
-
Mawani Strengthens Saudi Arabia’s Trade links with New Evergreen TPA Shipping Service11 minutes ago
-
2024 ZGC Forum: Global collaboration emphasized in energy transformation31 minutes ago
-
China's ecological environment improves steadily in Q131 minutes ago
-
Strong tornado hits China's Guangzhou31 minutes ago
-
Mainland ready to provide aid to quake-hit area of Hualien: spokesperson31 minutes ago
-
New plug-in hybrids debut in Auto China 2024 amid global PHEV boom31 minutes ago
-
China's e-commerce logistics index rises in March1 hour ago
-
Pope meets women prisoners in Venice, first trip in months2 hours ago
-
'No hero': UK's modest D-Day veterans keep history alive2 hours ago
-
Indonesia's Ibu volcano erupts, ash up to 3.5 km2 hours ago