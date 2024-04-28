Iraqi Prime Minister arrives in Riyadh for World Economic Forum Special Meeting

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and his accompanying delegation arrived on Sunday in Riyadh to participate in the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development, held on April 28-29.

Al Sudani was received at King Khalid International Airport by Riyadh Region Deputy Governor Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Iraqi Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Safia Taleb Al Souhail, Saudi Ambassador to Iraq Abdulaziz Al-Shammari, and other senior officials.