UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Ireland, Estonia and France condemned the most recent ballistic missile launches by North Korea and called on the international community to comply with their obligation to strictly enforce sanctions against the country, Irish Ambassador to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne Nason said on Wednesday.

"Ireland, Estonia and France are deeply concerned by the reported test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on October 18. We firmly condemn this provocative action which constitutes a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions," Byrne Nason said. "We call on the international community to comply with the obligation to strictly enforce (the) sanctions, including by reporting on their implementation, in accordance with the resolutions adopted by the Council."