Israel Allegedly Targets Palestinians In Gaza After Refusal To Against Hamas
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2025 | 01:26 PM
GAZA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2025) Israeli forces have allegedly carried out targeted killings of Palestinians in Gaza after they refused to cooperate in efforts against Hamas, according to reports in Israeli media.
The reports revealed that Israel has been attempting to weaken Hamas by recruiting Palestinians, offering them weapons and significant financial incentives to fight against the group.
According to the report, Israeli authorities specifically approached leaders of the prominent Hamayel tribe in Gaza, seeking their collaboration.
However, when the tribe rejected these overtures, more than 50 of its members were reportedly killed by Israeli forces.
The Israeli media further said that the efforts are ongoing to establish an alternative administrative structure in Gaza to replace Hamas’s governance.
With the refusal of the Hamayel tribe, Israel is now reportedly seeking to win over other tribes to support its strategy.
