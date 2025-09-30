Open Menu

Israel Allegedly Targets Palestinians In Gaza After Refusal To Against Hamas

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2025 | 01:26 PM

Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas

Israel has been attempting to weaken Hamas by recruiting Palestinians, offering them weapons and significant financial incentives to fight against the group

GAZA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2025) Israeli forces have allegedly carried out targeted killings of Palestinians in Gaza after they refused to cooperate in efforts against Hamas, according to reports in Israeli media.

The reports revealed that Israel has been attempting to weaken Hamas by recruiting Palestinians, offering them weapons and significant financial incentives to fight against the group.

According to the report, Israeli authorities specifically approached leaders of the prominent Hamayel tribe in Gaza, seeking their collaboration.

However, when the tribe rejected these overtures, more than 50 of its members were reportedly killed by Israeli forces.

The Israeli media further said that the efforts are ongoing to establish an alternative administrative structure in Gaza to replace Hamas’s governance.

With the refusal of the Hamayel tribe, Israel is now reportedly seeking to win over other tribes to support its strategy.

Related Topics

Israel Gaza Media

Recent Stories

Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza afte ..

Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas

4 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King ..

Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..

16 minutes ago
 PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues ..

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..

24 minutes ago
 Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation wi ..

Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders

31 minutes ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and S ..

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka

34 minutes ago
 Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

36 minutes ago
ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025 ..

ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26

39 minutes ago
 Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire pl ..

Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match ..

Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match series against South Africa

41 minutes ago
 Australian Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Australian Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

46 minutes ago
 Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference kicks o ..

Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi

46 minutes ago
 Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on November 27

Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on November 27

2 hours ago

More Stories From World