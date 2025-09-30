At Least Six Militants Killed In Quetta Suicide Blast, Gun Attack
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2025 | 01:32 PM
Blast took place close to Model Town’s Pishin Stop, shattering windowpanes of nearby buildings
QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2025) At least six militants were killed and several others injured in a suicide bombing and subsequent gun attack near Zarghoon Road in Quetta, the officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The police said that the explosion occurred close to Model Town’s Pishin Stop, shattering windowpanes of nearby buildings. Rescue and police teams quickly reached the site to begin relief operations.
The security sources said the attack was carried out by militants affiliated with an India-backed proxy group, Al-Khawarij, who used a vehicle-borne suicide bomb.
The attackers, disguised in Frontier Corps (FC) uniforms, opened fire following the blast. Six militants were killed in the exchange, while two FC personnel sustained injuries.
The police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, while the Balochistan health minister directed all hospitals in the city to impose emergency measures to treat the injured.
The local authorities said that the investigations are underway to determine the exact nature of the attack and to trace possible facilitators.
Recent Stories
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka
Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks
ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26
Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match series against South Africa
Australian Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack2 minutes ago
-
SC sets aside IHC order against Justice Jahangiri, allows appeal5 minutes ago
-
Petrol pumps sealed over tampering scales, substandard fuel5 minutes ago
-
Traffic diversion plan was reviewed in Gujrat.15 minutes ago
-
Malik Mukhtar Bharath calls for unity against misinformation on HPV vaccine to save women’s lives15 minutes ago
-
Quick response campaign launched against vector-borne diseases25 minutes ago
-
Two Afghans deported for attempting to enter Pakistan on fake documents at Torkham25 minutes ago
-
Nutritionist raises concern over excessive 'Artificial Sweetener' intake by health-conscious individ ..25 minutes ago
-
GCWUS announces 'Orientation Session' Fall 202535 minutes ago
-
Three persons killed in firing incident35 minutes ago
-
Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks40 minutes ago
-
DDEO reviews schools in Kharian55 minutes ago