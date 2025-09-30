At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack

(@Abdulla99267510)

Blast took place close to Model Town’s Pishin Stop, shattering windowpanes of nearby buildings

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2025) At least six militants were killed and several others injured in a suicide bombing and subsequent gun attack near Zarghoon Road in Quetta, the officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The police said that the explosion occurred close to Model Town’s Pishin Stop, shattering windowpanes of nearby buildings. Rescue and police teams quickly reached the site to begin relief operations.

The security sources said the attack was carried out by militants affiliated with an India-backed proxy group, Al-Khawarij, who used a vehicle-borne suicide bomb.

The attackers, disguised in Frontier Corps (FC) uniforms, opened fire following the blast. Six militants were killed in the exchange, while two FC personnel sustained injuries.

The police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, while the Balochistan health minister directed all hospitals in the city to impose emergency measures to treat the injured.

The local authorities said that the investigations are underway to determine the exact nature of the attack and to trace possible facilitators.