Israel Announces Opening Of Aid Routes Into Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Israel announced on Friday that it would allow "temporary" aid deliveries into famine-threatened northern Gaza, hours after the United States warned of a sharp shift in its policy over the Gaza war.
In a tense, 30-minute phone call on Thursday, US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that US policy on Israel was dependent on the protection of civilians and aid workers in Gaza, the first hint of possible conditions to Washington's military support.
Just hours later, in the middle of the night in Jerusalem, Israel announced it would open more aid routes into blockaded Gaza.
Israel's war cabinet authorised "temporary" aid deliveries via the Ashdod Port and the Erez land crossing, as well as increased deliveries from neighbouring Jordan at the Kerem Shalom crossing, Netanyahu's office said.
The White House quickly welcomed the moves -- calling them "at the president's request" -- and saying they "must now be fully and rapidly implemented".
Israel has come under mounting international pressure over the toll inflicted by its six-month war on Hamas, and drawn increasingly tough rebuke from main backer Washington.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
More Stories From World
-
Taiwan rescuers free nine from cave after quake2 minutes ago
-
K-pop campaigning: S Korean candidates embrace song to pull votes2 minutes ago
-
Their schools ruined, Gaza's children face long road to healing1 hour ago
-
Mac Allister's rocket fires Liverpool back to the top2 hours ago
-
Athletic aiming for seventh time lucky in Mallorca Copa final2 hours ago
-
Bhatia fires bogey-free 63 to seize lead at PGA Texas Open2 hours ago
-
Stuttgart take on Dortmund with Bayern in sight2 hours ago
-
Hat-trick hero Palmer fires Chelsea to last-gasp win over Man Utd2 hours ago
-
French Open in doubt for Nadal after Monte Carlo withdrawal2 hours ago
-
Togo opposition calls for protests over election delay2 hours ago
-
Mac Allister's 'wonder goal' fires Liverpool back to the top2 hours ago
-
Inter eyeing Milan derby title triumph as Roma host capital clash2 hours ago