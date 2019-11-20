Israel Believes in Direct Talks With Palestinians to Solve Settlements Issue - Envoy to UN

Israel believes the only way to resolve its differences with the Palestinians is to engage in direct dialogue, including about international law, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon told reporters on Monday

On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the United States no longer considered Jewish settlements established by Israel in the West Bank to be inconsistent with international law.

"The only way to move forward is through direct negotiations," Danon said. "And we can talk about everything; we can talk about international law."

UN Security Council Resolution 2334 - adopted unanimously in 2016 - states the Israeli activity of building settlements on Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 constitutes a violation of international law.

Israel has built more than 120 settlements in the contested area over the past several decades.