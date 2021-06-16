Israel Defense Forces Confirms Strikes on Hamas Targets in Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed strikes on several targets in the Gaza Strip that served as militant camps.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the Israeli Air Force delivered strikes on Hamas targets in the Palestinian enclave.

"The Israeli Air Force recently delivered strikes on Hamas military facilities that served as camps and meeting places for terrorist militants in the city of Khan Yunis and Gaza City. Terrorist activities were carried out at the attacked sites," the IDF said on Twitter.