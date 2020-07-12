UrduPoint.com
Israel Now Has Over 37,400 Confirmed COVID19 Cases - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 02:30 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) Israel registered 1,198 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours with the total number of confirmed cases now standing at 37,464, according to the country's Health Ministry.

As of Saturday night, there are 18,296 active coronavirus cases in Israel, 134 of the patients are in serious condition and 49 of them are on lung ventilators, the health ministry said.

In the past 24 hours, three more deaths from COVID-19 were registered in Israel with the country's total coronavirus death toll now standing at 354. Over 18,800 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Israel.

On Monday, the Israeli government decided to close bars, clubs, gyms and event venues amid a sharp rise in the number of new coronavirus cases.

Restaurants are now required to limit the number of customers.

On Tuesday, the Israeli Health Ministry's director of public health resigned, criticizing the government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak and saying that her professional opinion was not being taken into account amid prolonged debates that have been going on for weeks amid a new spike in infections.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that he had decided to self-quarantine after possibly being in contact with an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19.

