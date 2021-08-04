Israeli Defense Minister Accuses IRGC UAV Command Chief of Staging Attack on Mercer Street

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Israel holds the head of the UAV command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air force, Saeed Ara Jani, accountable for the attack on the Mercer Street vessel in the Arabian Sea, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told ambassadors of the UN Security Council's member states on Wednesday.

"For the first time, I will expose the person who is directly responsible for launching the kamikaze UAV. His name is Saeed Ara Jani, and he is the head of the IRGC UAV [command]. The UAV command carried out the attack on Mercer-street. Saeed Ara Jani is responsible for planning and preparing such terrorist attacks in the region," Gantz said at the meeting, as quoted by his press service.