Israeli Forces Say Launching Attacks on Gaza Strip Targets

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are launching attacks against targets in the Gaza Strip.

"The IDF is currently attacking the Gaza Strip. Details to follow," the IDF said on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday.

On Saturday, the IDF announced that two rockets had been fired from Gaza toward Israel.

According to the Israeli forces, no sirens were sounded and there was no interception since the rockets landed in the sea off the coast of central Israel.