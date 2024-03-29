Israeli Strike Kills 36 Syrian Soldiers Near Aleppo: War Monitor
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) An Israeli air strike on Syria's Aleppo province killed at least 36 Syrian soldiers on Friday, according to a war monitor, which added that Hezbollah weapons depots were located in the area.
The Israeli attack targeted an area "near rockets depots belonging to Lebanese group Hezbollah", said the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has an extensive network of sources in Syria.
"At least 36 soldiers were killed and dozens wounded," it said.
It also said that the targeted area is located near Aleppo's international airport.
Syrian state news agency SANA said the pre-dawn strike killed and wounded civilians, as well as military personnel.
A Syrian military source told SANA that "at approximately 1:45 am, the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of Athriya, southeast of Aleppo", adding that "civilians and military personnel" had been killed and wounded in the strike.
Contacted by AFP from Jerusalem, the Israeli military said it would "not comment on reports in the foreign media".
Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on targets in Syria since the civil war began there in 2011, as it seeks to cut off Hezbollah supply routes to Lebanon.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market
High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..
Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms
Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country
Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2019 demanded
More Stories From World
-
Biden, Obama, Clinton rake in cash at NYC campaign stop2 minutes ago
-
Russian veto ends monitoring of UN's N.Korea sanctions22 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table22 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table32 minutes ago
-
World court orders Israel to unblock Gaza food aid, as famine lurks32 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table32 minutes ago
-
Greek govt defeats censure motion over train tragedy53 minutes ago
-
Baltimore bridge, port recovery will be 'very long road'1 hour ago
-
Ecuador prison riot leaves three dead, six injured1 hour ago
-
In Canada's Quebec, residents miffed over mining boom1 hour ago
-
Hope yet for future of battered and bruised Commonwealth Games1 hour ago
-
S. Korea slams 'irresponsible' Russian veto ending UN N. Korea sanctions monitoring1 hour ago