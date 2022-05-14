UrduPoint.com

Israeli Strikes In Syria Leave 5 People Killed - Military Source

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2022 | 12:50 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) Five people were killed in an Israeli missile attack on Syria on Friday, a Syrian military source said.

According to the source, the strike was conducted at 20:23 local time (17:23 GMT) near the city of Baniyas on the Mediterranean coast on a number of positions of the Syrian Armed Forces.

"The air defense repulsed the attack and shot down most of the missiles. As a result of the attack, five people were killed, one of them a civilian," Sham FM quoted the source as saying.

Seven people were injured, including a child. Material damage was caused.

