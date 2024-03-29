Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Syria's Aleppo Province
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A war monitor said Israeli air strikes Friday on Syria's Aleppo province killed at least 42 including 36 Syrian soldiers, the deadliest toll for the army since the Israel-Hamas war began.
Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes in Syria since civil war there broke out in 2011, targeting army positions as well as other forces including Hezbollah, an ally of Damascus and Palestinian Hamas group.
The strikes have increased since Israel's war with Hamas began on October 7, and Friday's was the second such attack in 24 hours.
"Israeli strikes" targeted "a rockets depot belonging to Lebanon's Hezbollah" close to Aleppo airport, said the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a network of sources inside Syria.
It reported "42 killed, including six from Lebanon's Hezbollah group" and "36 soldiers", the highest Syrian army toll in Israeli strikes since the Israel-Hamas war began.
State news agency SANA, quoting a military source, reported that "at approximately 1:45 am, the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of Athriya, southeast of Aleppo", adding that "civilians and military personnel" were killed and wounded.
Contacted by AFP from Jerusalem, the Israeli military said it would "not comment on reports in the foreign media".
The Observatory also reported strikes targeting "defence factories" controlled by pro-Iran groups elsewhere in Aleppo province.
The attack came just hours after a reported Israeli strike in the Damascus countryside.
Syrian state media said "two civilians" were killed in an "Israeli air attack that targeted a residential building" on Thursday, also reporting material damage.
The Observatory said the Sayyida Zeinab area, a stronghold of groups including Hezbollah south of the capital, was targeted.
Israeli raids in Syria also seek to cut off Hezbollah supply routes to neighbouring Lebanon.
