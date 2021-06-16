UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Israelis, Palestinians Must Not Exacerbate Tensions Amid Jerusalem March - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Israelis and Palestinians must refrain from exacerbating tensions in the region, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Tuesday.

"We believe that it is essential for all parties to refrain from any steps that exacerbate tensions," Porter said in response to a question about the United States' position on a controversial march being held in Jerusalem.

Porter added that the United States has not done at present an official assessment of the situation.

However, the US Embassy in Israel issued a demonstration alert on Monday in anticipation of the march, prohibiting US government employees and their family members from entering Jerusalem's Old City on Tuesday and informing US citizens to take the warning into account as they plan their travels.

The demonstrations come following a change in Israeli government leadership as Naftali Bennett takes over as the country's prime minister position after a coalition government ousted long-time Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

