TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Israel's Defense Forces said it opened fire at an armed group of Palestinians near the Gaza border following several rockets being launched at Israel from the enclave in recent days.

On Saturday, the defense forces said it had intercepted two of the three rockets that were fired at it from Gaza.

This was the second consecutive night of rockets being fired at Israeli civilians from Gaza, the forces added.

"We just identified a number of armed suspects from Gaza approaching the security fence with Israel. We fired towards them," the defense forces tweeted.

The tensions followed Friday's clashes on the border with Gaza, which left at least 77 Palestinians injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.