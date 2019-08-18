UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Defense Forces Open Fire At Armed Palestinians On Gaza Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 04:40 AM

Israel's Defense Forces Open Fire at Armed Palestinians on Gaza Border

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Israel's Defense Forces said it opened fire at an armed group of Palestinians near the Gaza border following several rockets being launched at Israel from the enclave in recent days.

On Saturday, the defense forces said it had intercepted two of the three rockets that were fired at it from Gaza.

This was the second consecutive night of rockets being fired at Israeli civilians from Gaza, the forces added.

"We just identified a number of armed suspects from Gaza approaching the security fence with Israel. We fired towards them," the defense forces tweeted.

The tensions followed Friday's clashes on the border with Gaza, which left at least 77 Palestinians injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Israel Gaza Border From

Recent Stories

Shoigu Says Russian Military Would Welcome NATO Co ..

4 hours ago

Modi playing 'dangerous game', says US paper as me ..

5 hours ago

First flight of post Hajj operation arrives in Fai ..

5 hours ago

CPO Rawalpindi directs to monitor social media act ..

5 hours ago

High commissioner-designate to Malaysia calls on P ..

5 hours ago

Sudan's Transitional Military Council Approves Opp ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.