Israel's National Security Council Lifts Morocco Travel Warnings

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 10:00 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Israel has decided to cancel more than a decade of travel warnings for Israelis visiting Morocco, as Israel's National Security Council (NSC) said on Monday.

"As a result of the work carried out by the Headquarters for Combating Terror under the leadership of the NSC, it was decided to cancel the warnings for Israelis visiting Morocco, which have been in force for more than ten years," NSC said.

The council report notes that while the threat level in Morocco has decreased, it is recommended to continue to exercise heightened vigilance during the visit.

Morocco and Israel embarked on a course to normalize relations at the end of 2020 when the former joined the so-called Abraham Accords. The accords were signed by Israel, the UAE and Bahrain in September 15, 2020 with the mediation of then-US President Donald Trump. According to agreements, the participating countries resumed embassy operations, opened direct flights, and lifted the ban on tourist trips and official visits.

