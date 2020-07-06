UrduPoint.com
Italian Composer Ennio Morricone Dies At 91 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

Italian Composer Ennio Morricone Dies at 91 - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Italian composer Ennio Morricone, 91, died on Monday, Rainews24 reported.

According to the outlet. the musician suffered from consequences of a fall. A while ago, he broke his femur.

Morricone wrote classical works and film scores, including The Good, the Bad and the Ugly directed by Sergio Leone.

Morricone received an honorary academy Award in 2007 and a competitive one in 2016, for a soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight."

