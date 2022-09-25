UrduPoint.com

Italian President Among First To Cast Ballot In Snap Parliamentary Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Italian President Among First to Cast Ballot in Snap Parliamentary Elections

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Italian President Sergio Mattarella was among the first to vote in this Sunday's snap legislative elections.

At around 9 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT) Mattarella arrived at the polling place, set up in a middle school in his hometown, Palermo, and was welcomed by a round of applause. The 81-year-old head of state cast his ballot and was warmly greeted by his compatriots on the way out of the polling place. These moments were broadcast by national tv channels.

Italy opened polling places for snap parliamentary elections at 07:00 a.m. local time on Sunday. Over 46 million people are electing members of both houses of the Italian parliament. Beside the legislative elections, the autonomous region of Sicily, where Mattarella cast his ballot, is now electing a new regional head and members of the Sicilian Regional Assembly, the only official regional parliament in Italy.

Polling places in Italy will close at 11 p.m.

Related Topics

Assembly Parliament Vote Palermo Italy Sunday TV Million P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

8 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

16 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

16 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

17 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.