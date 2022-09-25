Italian President Among First to Cast Ballot in Snap Parliamentary Elections

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Italian President Sergio Mattarella was among the first to vote in this Sunday's snap legislative elections.

At around 9 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT) Mattarella arrived at the polling place, set up in a middle school in his hometown, Palermo, and was welcomed by a round of applause. The 81-year-old head of state cast his ballot and was warmly greeted by his compatriots on the way out of the polling place. These moments were broadcast by national tv channels.

Italy opened polling places for snap parliamentary elections at 07:00 a.m. local time on Sunday. Over 46 million people are electing members of both houses of the Italian parliament. Beside the legislative elections, the autonomous region of Sicily, where Mattarella cast his ballot, is now electing a new regional head and members of the Sicilian Regional Assembly, the only official regional parliament in Italy.

Polling places in Italy will close at 11 p.m.