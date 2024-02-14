Italy Fines BAT, Amazon Over Heated Tobacco Ads
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM
Italy's competition authority on Wednesday fined British American Tobacco's Italian division six million euros ($6.4 million) and Amazon one million euros for misleading advertising of a heated tobacco product
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Italy's competition authority on Wednesday fined British American Tobacco's Italian division six million Euros ($6.4 million) and Amazon one million euros for misleading advertising of a heated tobacco product.
The AGCM watchdog said the companies advertised BAT's Glo Hyper X2 and Glo Hyper Air devices without making clear "information about the tobacco / nicotine consumption connected to the use of these devices and the prohibition of their sale to minors".
It said the products were marketed "as simple electronic devices and mere design objects", with adverts focusing on the aesthetics and ignoring the fact they involve consuming tobacco.
"This is seriously misleading conduct which induces the customer to buy a product that poses health risks and is banned for minors," the authority said.
Both BAT Italia and Amazon.
it -- the Italian branch of the US giant implicated as the online seller -- strongly contested the fines, which came after an investigation launched last year.
"We will appeal," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.
"The ICA's claims are incorrect in both fact and law. The description of our products includes reference to age restrictions and health-related risks for the purchase of these products."
It added: "We've made this information even clearer for customers to address the authority's concerns."
BAT said it too intended to appeal.
"We have always provided adequate information on the fact that our products are aimed exclusively at adult smokers," it said in a statement.
It said it had also already implemented changes in response to the authority's concerns.
Recent Stories
ATC declares 30 PTI workers as POs
PPIB DG stresses need to harness hydropower potential
7 killed, 1270 injured in 1181 RTCs in Punjab
Dollar continues its upward trajectory against rupee
SC adjourns case against commercial usage of state land
FIA, SSDO join hands to address human trafficking, migrants smuggling
JKLF is optimistic about the acquittal of its jailed supremo, Yasin Malik
SC sends GB judges appointments case to committee for larger bench
CM inaugurates upgraded wards of Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan
Keel Laying Ceremony of second HANGOR Class Submarine held at Karachi Shipyard
HBL PSL 9 official anthem ‘Khul ke Khel’ released
Police station torching case: ATC orders attachment of property of 7 PTI leaders
More Stories From World
-
Subianto claims 'victory for all Indonesians' in presidential vote45 minutes ago
-
Senegal cabinet meets as political amnesty rumours swirl45 minutes ago
-
Medics warn of danger, desperation at key Gaza hospital2 hours ago
-
French appeal court cuts Sarkozy illegal campaign funding sentence2 hours ago
-
Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply: state media2 hours ago
-
Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilians: security source2 hours ago
-
Subianto claims 'victory for all Indonesians' in presidential vote2 hours ago
-
Turkish president arrives in Egypt for official visit2 hours ago
-
S. Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Cuba2 hours ago
-
Furious protesting Indian farmers stalled but defiant2 hours ago
-
Spain, Ireland seek EU check on Israel's human rights record in Gaza4 hours ago
-
Turkish leader lands in Cairo on first visit in over a decade: Egypt TV4 hours ago