UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Registers 769 COVID-19 Deaths, 2,477 New Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Official

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:57 PM

Italy Registers 769 COVID-19 Deaths, 2,477 New Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Official

Italy has registered 769 deaths caused by COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, and the number of new cases has increased by 2,477, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Department, said on Thursday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Italy has registered 769 deaths caused by COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, and the number of new cases has increased by 2,477, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Department, said on Thursday.

"Today the total number of persons currently positive for the virus is 83,049, which means an increase of 2,477 patients since yesterday," Borrelli said at a press conference.

"Unfortunately, the number of [new] deaths is 769," he added.

Related Topics

Italy

Recent Stories

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

27 minutes ago

UAE stocks close in green

1 hour ago

US Democrats Postpone July Convention 1 Month to D ..

4 minutes ago

US May Lift Sanctions on Rosneft if Company's Acti ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab University makes online classes compulsory ..

4 minutes ago

France confirms 4 coronavirus cases in anti-jihadi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.