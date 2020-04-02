Italy Registers 769 COVID-19 Deaths, 2,477 New Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Official

Italy has registered 769 deaths caused by COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, and the number of new cases has increased by 2,477, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Department, said on Thursday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Italy has registered 769 deaths caused by COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, and the number of new cases has increased by 2,477, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Department, said on Thursday.

"Today the total number of persons currently positive for the virus is 83,049, which means an increase of 2,477 patients since yesterday," Borrelli said at a press conference.

"Unfortunately, the number of [new] deaths is 769," he added.