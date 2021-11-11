UrduPoint.com

Italy's Daily COVID-19 Tally Tops 7,000 For First Time Since August

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:30 AM

Italy's Daily COVID-19 Tally Tops 7,000 for First Time Since August

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Italy saw daily coronavirus cases pass 7,000 on Wednesday for the first time since the curve flattened in August, in a sign that a fourth wave is underway.

Figures published by the Health Ministry show that another 7,891 people tested positive for COVID-19 during the previous day, up from 6,000 reported Tuesday.

The all-time daily high in November 2020 was 40,000.

Italy's total case count is nearing 4.9 million. The death toll stands at 132,551, with a further 60 patients dying in the past 24 hours.

More than 83% of the country's adult population has been fully vaccinated. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in parliament that people aged 40 to 60 would be offered a booster shot starting December 1. Those over 60 are already eligible for a third dose.

